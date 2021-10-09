Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Navient by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at $13,531,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 77.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after buying an additional 640,225 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Navient has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

