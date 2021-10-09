Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.53 Billion

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post sales of $33.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $34.44 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $134.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.81 billion to $137.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.51 billion to $138.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,384,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,342,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

