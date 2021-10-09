Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT at $130.00

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.39. 7,193,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389,718. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 297,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,149,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 193,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

