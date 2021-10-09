Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target at $17.34

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 184,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.