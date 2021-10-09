Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT at $36.71

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDUAF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF remained flat at $$27.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

