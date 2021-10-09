Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT at $36.71

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDUAF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF remained flat at $$27.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

