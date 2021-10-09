Brokerages Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT at $17.83

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. 1,223,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,194. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,744,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

