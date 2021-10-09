Brokerages Set Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) PT at $12.33

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MESA shares. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 285,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

