Brokerages Set Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Price Target at €278.17

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €278.17 ($327.25).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEURV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €297.00 ($349.41) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

