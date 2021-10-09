Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Price Target at $123.70

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.70.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.44. The company had a trading volume of 525,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,011. The firm has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $159.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

