Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $281.33

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

WSO stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.33. The company had a trading volume of 88,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,925. Watsco has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.04 and a 200 day moving average of $281.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watsco will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $79,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

