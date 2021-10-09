Brokers Issue Forecasts for Altice USA, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Altice USA in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $289,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

