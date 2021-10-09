Brokers Issue Forecasts for Main Street Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

