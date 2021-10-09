Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.81

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.81 and traded as low as C$70.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$70.99, with a volume of 226,647 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP.UN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.75 billion and a PE ratio of 39.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

