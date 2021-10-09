Bruce R. Evans Acquires 8,001 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $115.64 and a one year high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

