C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $87.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.16. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $695,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $22,422,989.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,859,823 shares of company stock valued at $93,688,741. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.