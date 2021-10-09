Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $2,100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2,400.00.

CABO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,210.57.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO opened at $1,784.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,967.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,874.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.