CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

CAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. CAI International has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $970.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. On average, analysts predict that CAI International will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CAI International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CAI International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CAI International by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

