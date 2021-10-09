Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Barclays

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 238.20 ($3.11).

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 192.10 ($2.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £959.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

