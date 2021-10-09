Cairn Energy’s (CRNCY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.16 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

