Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report sales of $253.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.20 million to $255.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 137,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.10 million, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.