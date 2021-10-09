Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 806,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.