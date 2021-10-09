Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. The business had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Carr acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Koschak acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

