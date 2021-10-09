Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 578 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMLV opened at $114.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.37. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $117.72.

