Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American National Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,908,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

AMNB opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $377.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.14. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

