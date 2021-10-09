Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,668 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

