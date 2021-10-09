Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 184.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,414 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $11.28 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -225.60 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

