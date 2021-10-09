Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $455.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.50. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

