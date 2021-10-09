Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 24.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPEL opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at $86,373,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,500 shares of company stock worth $35,206,620 over the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

