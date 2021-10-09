Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAC. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 97,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.