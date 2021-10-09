Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $145.94

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$145.94 and traded as low as C$144.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$145.11, with a volume of 1,253,661 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 target price (up from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$145.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.3900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$342,976. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

