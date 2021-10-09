CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.52

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.52 and traded as high as C$6.47. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.33, with a volume of 267,225 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.79.

The stock has a market cap of C$548.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

