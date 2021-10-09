Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting C$42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 140,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,587. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.72.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 123.79%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at C$136,090.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

