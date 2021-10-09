Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.76.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.