Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Capri were worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Capri by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Capri by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.76.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.71 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.