Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $160,480.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $160,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after buying an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardlytics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

