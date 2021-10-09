Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

CDLX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $91,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total value of $419,332.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,717,250.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 26,626 shares worth $2,746,153. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,760,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

