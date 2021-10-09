Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrier is benefiting from the growing momentum across its HVAC business. Also, a robust refrigeration business is driving top-line growth. Carrier is gaining strong traction in the transport refrigeration space, which is a positive. Further, Abound, which is performing well in the indoor environment, is likely to continue driving growth in recurring revenues. Also, improving order intake in the fire & safety segment remains a tailwind. Further, Carrier’s growing acquisitions are expanding its offerings, which is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, mounting acquisition related expenses remain headwinds. Also, supply-chain constraints, which are leading to a surge in logistics costs, are negatives. Further, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic remain concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CARR. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

