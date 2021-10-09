Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Position Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after acquiring an additional 412,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 107,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $835.86 million, a P/E ratio of 151.52 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARS. Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

