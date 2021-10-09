Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $2,388,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $14,729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.45. 96,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,125. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

