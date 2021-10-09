Caspian Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $8,902.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00230835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00102190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

