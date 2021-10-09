CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Down 2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 52,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,340,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.41%.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

