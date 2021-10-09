Centaur Market Cap Hits $5.04 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Centaur has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $488,504.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00230676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00101909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,233,125,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.