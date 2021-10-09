Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

