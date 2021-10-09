Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.20.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.