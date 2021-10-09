Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on CQP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 1,881,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 345,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CQP stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 246,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,444. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

