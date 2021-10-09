Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of CQP opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

