Chi Gastoken (CHI) Market Cap Reaches $203,121.99

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $203,121.99 and $134,219.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.