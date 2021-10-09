China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,606. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.35. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

