China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is engaged in providing corporate and retail banking products and services primarily in China. Its services include accepting deposits from public, granting term loans, settlement, bills discounting, issuing financial bonds, underwriting and trading government bonds. It also provides inter-bank lending and borrowing, letter of credit and guarantees, collection and payment, insurance agency services, safety deposit box services, foreign exchange, international settlement, foreign currency placement, foreign currency bills acceptance and discounting. In addition, it involves in treasury businesses for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $196.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. China Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Merchants Bank will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

