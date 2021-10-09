China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is engaged in providing corporate and retail banking products and services primarily in China. Its services include accepting deposits from public, granting term loans, settlement, bills discounting, issuing financial bonds, underwriting and trading government bonds. It also provides inter-bank lending and borrowing, letter of credit and guarantees, collection and payment, insurance agency services, safety deposit box services, foreign exchange, international settlement, foreign currency placement, foreign currency bills acceptance and discounting. In addition, it involves in treasury businesses for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $196.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Merchants Bank will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

